GODFREY – RiverBend Children’s Choir at Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting young singers to join for the new season starting this fall semester.

The group is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grade. The choir meets in the Ringhausen Music Building on the Godfrey campus of L&C. Rehearsals are weekly on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m.

The group has participated with the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition on several occasions, in addition to their own performances.

The director is Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey. McHugh taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. She is also part of the Music Preparatory department at L&C as a piano instructor.

“The RiverBend Children’s Choir is for all students who love to sing,” McHugh said. “It is to give those who love to sing an outlet, as well as develop skills that can be used in any choral experience.”

Tuition is $60 for the season, which runs from Tuesday, Aug. 26 to Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. For more information or to register, call L&C’s Music department office at (618) 468-4731.

