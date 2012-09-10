9/9/12....Alton IL: The Riverbend chapter of People In Business will meet on Thursday, September 13, 2012 at Franco's Restaurant inside the Holiday Inn located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, in Alton Illinois. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting to take place from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. The cost of the meeting is $10.00 and includes a full breakfast. No membership is required to attend.

The speaker for this month is Keith Sutorius, owner of Mast Fitness. Keith is an NSCA certified personal trainer. His past experience includes employment at the Wetterau Corporation in their Corporate Fitness Center, as well as two years at Barnes-West where he assisted with the rehabilitation process for a variety of clients ranging from joint replacements to head injuries. His topic is "Are You Physically Preparing for Retirement?"

People in Business provides a community of like-minded businesses striving to create a positive relationship-based marketing environment. It also provides a personal resource network for information, friendship, corporate coordination, and education. For more information visit www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com.

