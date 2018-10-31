Riverbend CEO group tours Alton Memorial Hospital
October 31, 2018 4:18 PM
ALTON - Sue Walker, manager of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Motion Institute, talks with members of the Riverbend CEO group, which toured the hospital on Oct. 30.
Members of the group from three local high schools learned about possible health care professions as they toured Surgical Services, the Lab and EMS, as well as HMI.