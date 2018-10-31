Riverbend CEO group tours Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Sue Walker, manager of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Motion Institute, talks with members of the Riverbend CEO group, which toured the hospital on Oct. 30. Article continues after sponsor message Members of the group from three local high schools learned about possible health care professions as they toured Surgical Services, the Lab and EMS, as well as HMI. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Pere Marquette, Soul Sanctuary, and More!