ALTON - Live Music by Riverbend Bluegrass Band at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins Saturday, December 8, 2018 7:00pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Riverbend Bluegrass Band is a traditional five-piece bluegrass band consisting of original music as well as classic bluegrass standards and bluegrass rarities. Formed in 2015, RiverBend Bluegrass Band is dedicated to the performance and preservation of the “High-Lonesome Sound”, with soaring tenor harmonies, driving instrumentation, and the classic bluegrass sound. If you are seeking an authentic “true grass” experience, look no further than the RiverBend!

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

