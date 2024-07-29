ALTON - Three local authors will host a book signing for their new book, “Still Perfectly I’Mperfect.”

The signing will run from 12–2 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2024, at It’s Raining Zen in Alton. The book, a sequel to the bestselling “Perfectly I’Mperfect” edition that was published last year, tells the stories of 42 women who overcame personal hardships. Kim Skief, Eliza Poe and Tammy Egelhoff, three of the 42 authors featured in the book, will be present at the signing to share their stories.

“The book has the potential to serve a wide range of people depending on what resonates for you,” Skief said. “The range of stories includes overcoming discrimination, serious health issues, tragic losses, abusive relationships, job loss. It just pretty much runs the gamut as far as challenges that can come up in life, and the goal being that despite how challenging these obstacles were for these women, they chose not to give into defeat. They share a little bit about how that looked for them and how it helped them grow as a person.”

“Still Perfectly I’Mperfect” follows the 42 authors through whatever challenges they faced. Most of the authors are normal women who are native to the Riverbend region, and Skief said it is inspiring to read about how they overcame difficult circumstances to emerge on the other side.

“It allows the community to be exposed to this information and potentially be uplifting and empowering, really give people a shift in their mindset as far as what’s possible,” Skief explained. “If somebody else did it and it was just a regular Jane, then I can do it, too.”

For Skief and many others in the book, it was a spiritual awakening that changed their lives. She looks forward to sharing her story at the signing on Aug. 10. For more information about “Still Perfectly I’Mperfect,” stop by It’s Raining Zen from 12–2 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2024, or purchase the book online.

“I’m excited,” Skief added. “I really feel like there’s a lot of potential for personal growth on behalf of the people reading. Sometimes you think your circumstances are just beyond dealing with…All of the women chose to be extremely vulnerable in writing the book and each of us took a different level of overcoming from it.”

