ALTON - Mississippi River Water Trail Association held their Mississippi Meanderings at the Old Bakery Beer Company on Saturday evening.

Outdoor enthusiasts were able to listen to guest speakers including Bryan Hopkins, Yolandea Wood, Carol Heddinghaus and Porsche Schlapper.

Wood and Heddinghause provided details and photos of their source to sea adventure, a two month 2,200-mile paddle down the the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

River racer and paddler Bryan Hopkins held an introductory discussion regarding paddling on the Mississippi River.

Porsche Schlapper, Curator at the Herman T. Pott National Inland Waterways Library, presented a history of the Mississippi from Saverton, Missouri to Cairo, Illinois.

