TERRE HAUTE, Ind - The Terre Haute REX scored three runs in the third, sixth, and eighth innings, along with two in the second, going on to an 8-3 lead after six innings, en route to an 11-6 win over the Alton River Dragons in a Prospect League baseball game Tuesday night at Indiana State University's Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind.

The loss snapped the River Dragons' four-game winning streak, and left them at 5-2 for the season, and in a three-way for first with the Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys and the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in the South Division of the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the fourth place Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion.

The REX got off to a 5-0 start in the second, starting with a Miguel Cantu RBI that scored Delvis Claudio, and at James Jauz single that scored Cantu to give Terre Haute a 2-0 lead. In the third, Nomar Garcia hit a solo home run, and both Jauz and Gabriel Arroyo had RBI singles to give the REX a 5-0 lead.

Alton got a couple of the runs back in the fifth with an RBI double by Civic Memorial's Luke Parmentier to score Cooper Howell, then Justin Santoyo tripled home XIan'en Zang to make it 5-2. In the sixth, a RBI single by Howell scored James Theodore to cu the lead to 5-3, but Terre Haute scored another three in the bottom of the inning, as Garcia singled home Gabe Wright, and Gustavo Nava hit a two-run homer, scoring Garcia ahead of him, to give the REX an 8-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cantu tripled home Garcia, Jauz singled home Cantu, and Nava scored on a passed ball, with Jauz going to second, as Terre Haute went ahead 11-3. In the top of the ninth, another former CM player, Bryer Arview, singled home Santoyo and Javi Alvarez to make the final score 11-6.

Santoyo led the way for the River Dragons with five hits and two RBIs, while Arview had two hits and two RBIs for the River Dragons, Howell came up with two hits and a RBI, Parmentier had a hit and RBI, and both Zeng and Theodore ha a hit apiece.

Dylan Manino started on the mound, and went for two innings, giving up five runs on six hits, walking four, while Scott Detweiler pitched three innings, allowing three hits, while striking out two, Connor Jackson pitched in the sixth inning, allowing three runs on two hits, walking two and fanning one, and Aiden Adams pitched the final two innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits, walking one and striking out one.

Alton begins a three-game home stand at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday, taking on the arch rival Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Wednesday, meeting up with Jackson on Thursday, and playing O'Fallon on Friday, all games starting at 6:35 p.m., then play at the Normal Cornbelters on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., then return home or a game against Jackson Sunday evening at 5:35 p.m. After having a Monday off-day, Alton plays the Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, Tenn., in a two-game series June 11-12, with both

