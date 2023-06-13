ALTON - After leading by as much as 8-0, the Alton River Dragons ended up losing 12-8 in extra innings to the Quincy Gems Monday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Things were good early on for Alton.

Leadoff man Brayden Caskey hit a solo homer into deep left-center to get going early.

He would finish the night 2-4 with two hits and two RBIs.

The Dragons grew the lead in the second when Tyler Imbach scored on a passed ball. Caskey and Victor Heredia would hit RBI singles to make it 4-0 after two.

In the fifth, RJ LaRocco scored on a passed ball and then Imbach launched one over the left-center wall. LaRocco added a two-run single that would score Caskey and Jake O'Steen to make it 8-0 after six.

Then the Gems did the unthinkable, scoring 12 unanswered runs.

Three runs came in the top of the seventh while five more came in the ninth to tie the game up at 8-8. Quincy would go on to score four runs in the 10th to take the game 12-8 and split the two-game series with Alton.

Alex Renfrow started on the mound for the Dragons and went five shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out two.

Alton's bullpen couldn't figure it out as field manager Scotty Scott used seven different pitchers to try and close out the game.

In the end it was AJ Pabst (0-2) who picked up the loss after allowing five runs on two hits with three walks.

With the result the Dragons slip to 5-7 on the season.

Alton can rest today, but will be back in action as they continue their six-game home stand.

The Dragons host the Jackson Rockabillys on Wednesday, the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Thursday, REX Baseball on Friday, and the Rockabillys again on Saturday. They'll close out a busy week with a double header at the O'Fallon Hoots on Sunday.

