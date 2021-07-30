DANVILLE - The Alton River Dragons scored a run in the top of the eighth to take the lead, only to see the home-standing Danville Dans tie the game up in the bottom of the ninth, then score the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning to take a 5-4 win over Alton in a Prospect League game Thursday evening at Danville Stadium.

The loss was the River Dragons' second extra-inning game in three nights, having lost their first-ever extra inning game to the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. 9-4 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Danville opened the scoring with a single run in the bottom of the second inning, then plated another single run in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead. The clubs traded runs in the sixth, then Alton scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead. The Dans then scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, then won it with their walk-off run in the 12th to take the 5-4 win.

Nick Neibauer had a pair of hits and drove home a pair of runs for the River Dragons, while Brady Mutz also had two hits, Andrew Nigut had a hit and an RBI and both Josh Johnson and Boston Merila each had a hit on the night for Alton.

Former Alton High pitcher Adam Stilts started on the mound, and went five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out two, with Civic Memorial's Brandon Hampton going an inning-and-a-third in relief, not allowing a run or hit while fanning three, Drew Patterson pitched tow-and-two-thirds innings, giving up a run on four hits and striking out four, and Civic Memorial's Geoff Withers pitched the final inning-and-a-third, allowing one run on one hit, walking two and fanning three.

Carden Strikes Out Five, Four Different Players Drive Home Runs As River Dragons Defeat REX 4-2 On Road

Article continues after sponsor message

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Starting pitcher Zach Carden struck out five in five-plus innings while four different players drove home runs as the Alton River Dragons took a 4-2 road win over the Terre Haute, Ind., REX in a Prospect League baseball game played Wednesday evening at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute.

The win kicked off the final week of the regular season for the River Dragons, who have six games remaining, including the team's final two home games of the year.

The game was a bit of a see-saw contest that saw Alton score first with a single run to take a 1-0 lead, but the REX tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a single run of their own. The River Dragons took back the lead with a run in the fifth, only to see Terre Haute retie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Alton took the lead for good in the top of the seventh with a single run, the pushed across another run in the top of the ninth for good measure in taking the 4-2 win.

Both Nick Neibauer and Brady Mutz had two hits and an RBI each for the River Dragons, while Boston Merila and Thomas Ayers each had a hit and drove in a run and Bryce Zupan of Civic Memorial and Andrew Nigut both had hits on the evening.

Carden started on the mound and threw five-and-two-third innings for Alton, allowing two runs on five hits while walking none and striking out five, Parker Johnson came on with two out in the sixth and pitched one-and-a-third innings, only allowing a hit while walking two and fanning two and Bryce Einstein pitched the final two innings, also allowing only one hit while walking one and striking out one to gain the save for Johnson.

The River Dragons drop down to 26-29 on the year, and continue the final week of the regular season Friday night with a home game against the Catfish, with a 6:35 p.m. start, then play at the Quincy Gems on Saturday night, game time at Quincy University Stadium being 6:35 p.m. The home finale at Lloyd Hopkins Field is Sunday evening against the Normal CornBelters in a game that starts at 5:35 p.m., then after having their final Monday off, Alton concludes on the road, playing at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau against the Catfish in a 7:05 p.m. start, then meets the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots at CarShield Field in O'Fallon in the season finale, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

More like this:

Related Video: