June 24th @ Cape Catfish (19-2)

Alton got on the scoreboard early with a couple of runs in the top of the first inning. Erik Broekemeier's RBI single to left field scored Cole Yearsley followed by Bryce Zupan reaching on a fielder's choice, allowing Dominic Decker to score and make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The single run from the Catfish came in the bottom of the third when Justin Carinci stole third base and later scored after an error from the catcher. He cut the lead in half at 2-1.

Three runs came in the fourth for the River Dragons as they went on to the 5-1 win over the best team in the league.

Victor Heredia hit a two-run double followed by an RBI single from Dylan Mass to boost the lead.

It was a great day on the mound for Alton's three pitchers. Luigi Albano-Dito started on the mound followed by Dimitri Ivetic and Scott Detweiler. Each arm threw three innings.

The three combined for 13 strikeouts, eight of which came from Detweiller, only allowing a single run on six hits.

June 25th @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (11-12)

In a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair, it was the home team that went on to a thrilling 10-9 win after extra innings.

Following Alton's defeat they fall to 9-14 on the season.

The River Dragons put a single run across in the top of the second to take the lead after Zach Olson reached first on an error from the second baseman, allowing Brayden Caskey to score and make it 1-0.

Springfield came back with three runs of their own in the home half of that inning to take the lead.

Cole Yearsley's solo home run, his first of the season, the team's 11th, made it a 3-2 ballgame in the top of the third.

This time, Springfield didn't have an immediate reaction. Instead, Alton tacked on four more runs in the fifth to regain the lead at 6-3.

RJ LaRocco and Bryce Zupan had RBIs while Zach Olson reached on an error from the shortstop, allowing two runs to score.

After an RBI single and a huge three-run homer from Ty Rhoades, Springfield had reclaimed the lead at 7-6 after seven innings.

In what was becoming a thrilling game Sunday evening, Alton scored two runs in the top of the ninth after Bryer Arview scored on a wild pitch to tie and then Brayden Caskey reached on an error allowing RJ LaRocco to score and take the lead at 8-7.

An RBI single tied the game up at 8-8, forcing extra innings.

Cole Yearsley grounded out to the pitcher in the 10th but it still plated a run to regain the lead. Still, Springfield had another answer.

Another RBI single would tie the game once again at 9-9 in the bottom of the 10th.

After Alton couldn't score in the top of the 11th, the home team walked it off in rather anti-climactic fashion after Brandon Hager reached via an error, allowing the winning run to score.

The River Dragons will be back in action this week four times, twice at home. After an off day Monday, Alton travels to Quincy for a two-game series with the Gems on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home to face the O'Fallon Hoots on Thursday and Cape Catfish on Saturday. Those games start at 6:35 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

