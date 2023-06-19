Thursday, June 15 vs. Thrillville Thrillbillies

All the scoring was done mostly early as Thrillville scored four in the second and three in the fifth. Alton's single run came in the bottom of the second thanks to Erik Broekemeier's solo homer run to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Adam Stilts started on the mound for Alton and tossed five innings, striking out four, but giving up three homers and all seven runs.

The Dragons would go on to lose 7-1.

Friday, June 16 vs. REX Baseball

After being down 3-0 after two innings, Alton managed to come back and win 7-4 to beat the team out of Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Dragons scored a single run in the fifth and then put up a six spot in the eighth to go on to the win.

Charlie Hodges started on the mound and threw the first three innings before Alex Rodriquez came in and pitched 4 1/3 innings. The two combined for six strikeouts.

The win went to Colin Hawkins who pitched an inning with Dimitri Ivetic earning his first save.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Jackson Rockabillys

The rollercoaster of a season continued, as the Dragons were defeated 6-4 by Jackson. The Rockabillys scored once in the second, twice in the sixth, and three times in the ninth to take the win.

At one point, Alton led this game 3-1 thanks to a Bryce Zupan RBI double and a couple sacrifice RBIs from Tyson Greene and Alex Hagen in the bottom of the fifth.

A two run homer tied it in the sixth before Alton regained the lead at 4-3 in the eighth after Mathias Sessing's sac RBI.

Thanks to a three-run ninth, Jackson picked up the win at Lloyd Hopkins Field as Alton closed up the home stand with a loss.

Kyle Athmer started on the mound for Alton and went six innings with eight Ks.

Sunday, June 18 @ O'Fallon Hoots

Originally scheduled as a double-header, after a long rain delay, the two teams only got in one seven-inning game that began right around 8:15 p.m.

The Alton bats got going immediately with two runs in the top of the first after Zupan's RBI double and Eli Young's sacrifice fly ball to get the early lead.

The Hoots cut into the lead in the bottom of the second with a one-run double.

A run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth saw the River Dragons go on to a 6-4 win in O'Fallon (Mo.)

Broekemeier's triple to center field scored Zupan and Bryer Arview's fly ball scored Broekemeier to make it 5-1 after five.

Alex Renfrow nearly pitched a complete game going 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, only allowing three runs on two hits.

Jackson Parrill came out and recorded his first save of the season.

After the long week, the River Dragons move to 8-9 on the season. They are off today before being back at home for three games this week.

They'll host the Quincy Gems on Tuesday, Burlington Bees on Thursday, and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Friday. All games to be played at 6:35 p.m. from Lloyd Hopkins Field.

