ALTON – The Alton River Dragons announce that their next three home games will be played at Roy E. Lee Field at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in Edwardsville. Fans can look forward to more details about future River Dragons' home games, which will be shared next week.

The River Dragons will host the Clinton (IA) LumberKings on Thursday, July 18, 2024, for a doubleheader. The first game, which begins at 4:00 PM, is a makeup for the game postponed this past Sunday due to a wet playing surface. The second game, originally scheduled for Thursday, will begin at 6:35. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

On Friday, July 19, the River Dragons will take on the Terre Haute Rex with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The River Dragons will travel to Marion for a road game then return home (SIUE) against Normal on Sunday, July 21, starting at 5:35 PM.

This stretch of games includes a demanding schedule for the River Dragons, who will play five games in three days. This begins with today's (Tuesday, July 16) doubleheader in Jackson, TN, followed by a road game in Marion tomorrow and then the two games on Thursday vs Clinton.

We appreciate the continued support of our fans and look forward to seeing you at Roy E. Lee Field in Edwardsville. Stay tuned for further updates on our home game schedule next week.

