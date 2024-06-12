HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - The Alton River Dragons went out to an early 5-0 lead before the Full Count Rhythm, a first-year team, rallied to cut the lead to 5-4 before Civic Memorial's Bryer Arview stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher in the eighth to clinch a 6-4 Prospect League win over the Rhythm in the first of a two-game series at Drakes Creek Field in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Alton has now won three of its last six games, and moved to 8-5 on the season, moving to third place in the South Division of the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, a half-game behind the Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys and a game-and-a-half behind the division-leading Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion.

Javi Alvarez started off the scoring for the River Dragons with a two-run single in the first, scoring both Erik Broekemeier of Metro-East Lutheran and Arview to make it 2-0. Cooper Howell reached on a fielder's choice in the second, forcing Jaron Schiera at second, but scoring R.J. LaRocca, Jr., to make it 3-0. RBI singles by Xian'en Zeng and Justin Santoyo scored Javi Alvarez and Howell, making the score 5-0.

The Rhythm got two of the runs back in the home half, getting on the board on a ground out by Jacob Rowold, scoring Jackson Cauthron to cut the lead to 5-1. Harrison Travis then scored on a balk to make the score 5-2, then in the third, a RBI single by Parker McDonald scored Cauthron, and another ground out by Rowold brought in Travis to make it 5-4.

There was no more scoring until the top of the eighth, when Arview stole third, then scored when the throw from the catcher got away into left field, making the final score of 6-4.

Alvarez had a hit and two RBIs for the River Dragons, while Howell and Zeng each had a hit an RBI each, Arview and LaRocco both ha hits, and Howell drove in a run.

