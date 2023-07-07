ALTON - After a scoreless first, a game between the Alton River Dragons and Springfield Lucky Horseshoes was broke open in the second inning Thursday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

It was the away team on the board first with three runs thanks to an RBI double and an error made after an RBI single, allowing the third run to score.

Alton battled back though and had bases loaded, nobody out in the bottom of the second. They took full advantage and had a five-run inning to take the lead at 5-3 after a long second frame.

Dominic Decker and Diego Murillo each hit two-run doubles followed by Erik Broekemeier reaching on an error, allowing Murillo to score.

Decker finished the game going 3-4 with two RBI.

Victor Heredia tacked one another run for the home team in the fourth after an RBI single to center field scoring RJ LaRocco to Mae it 6-3.

Heredia ended up 2-4 on the night with a run and an RBI.

Unfortunately for the River Dragons, they would see that lead dissipate after giving up a seven-run fifth inning as Springfield went on to a 10-6 victory.

Alton suffers it seventh defeat in the last eight games and slipped to 10-20 on the season.

The River Dragons will be back at home on Saturday, July 8 against the Danville Dans with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

