ALTON — The Alton River Dragons hosted a well-attended meet and greet on Monday night, June 10, 2024, in the grassland next to Cat Daddy’s in Downtown Alton. Several enthusiastic fans gathered to converse and interact with the players, creating a lively atmosphere.

There was live music during the night that also was a draw to fans.

Dallas Martz, the River Dragons' general manager, expressed his enjoyment of the event.

"This is always one of my favorite nights of the season," he said. "We normally have this before the season begins, but this year it is a couple of weeks later because the opener fell on a holiday. It was a very fun night."

The event maintained its tradition of fostering community spirit and excitement for the rest of the River Dragons' season.



