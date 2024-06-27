ALTON – The Alton River Dragons regret to announce that Thursday night's game against Springfield, scheduled to take place in Godfrey, has been canceled. The Prospect League did not approve the all-dirt infield and temporary pitcher's mound that were prepared for tonight's game.

"Despite the best efforts of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and his dedicated staff to prepare the field, the League's decision has forced us to cancel the event," River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mayor McCormick and his team for their hard work and commitment to creating a venue for our community to come together and enjoy an evening of baseball."

Looking ahead, the River Dragons will be on the road tomorrow to take on the O'Fallon Hoots in O'Fallon, MO.

An update on Saturday's game will come as soon as details are confirmed, Martz said.

