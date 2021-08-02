ALTON - The Alton River Dragons came from behind to tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the home half of the sixth, but the Normal CornBelters scored three runs of their own in the top of the seventh to take a 7-4 Prospect League baseball win in the River Dragons' final home game of the season Sunday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The River Dragons will conclude their season on the road with two games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and have lost their last three games in a row and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Alton took a 1-0 lead early on with a run in the bottom of the second, but Normal tied things up in the fourth with a run, then took the lead with twp runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. The River Dragons then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 4-4 before the CornBelters scored three runs of their own in the top of the seventh to take the 7-4 win.

David Harris led the River Dragons with two hits and an RBI, while Alec Nigut hit a two-run homer in the sixth for his only hit and RBIs in the game and both Josh Johnson and Alton's Adam Stilts each had a base hit in the game.

Justin Needles started on the mound for Alton, and went four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking five and striking out four, then gave way to Jack McNeil, who pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits, with Geoff Withers of Civic Memorial going one-third of an inning, giving up three runs on three hits before Parker Johnson came in and pitched an inning-and-a-third, walking one and fanning one. Blake Burris of Edwardsville came in and pitched one-third of an inning, striking out the only batter he faced with Tyler Bell pitching in the ninth inning, not allowing a hit or run while fanning two.

The River Dragons are now 26-31 and enjoy their final Monday night off before finishing the season with two road games, playing against the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. at Capaha Field Tuesday night in a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, then conclude their inaugural season at CarShield Field Wednesday night against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in a game that starts at 6:35 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

River Dragons Jump Out To Early Lead, Catfish Score Four Times In Final Two Innings To Take 8-4 Win At Alton, Redman Strikes Out Six, Saturday Game At Quincy Rained Out, Will Not Be Made Up

ALTON - The Alton River Dragons went out to an early 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. took the lead in the fourth, then scored four unanswered runs in the final two innings after Alton tied the game in the bottom of the fourth to come away with an 8-4 Prospect League baseball win Friday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

It was the next-to-last home game of the season for the River Dragons, who end their home season on Sunday, and their inaugural campaign next Wednesday on the road.

Alton jumped to an early 3-0 lead with a single run in the first and two more in the second, but Cape scored once in the third and three more times in the top of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. The River Dragons scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 4-4, which it where it stayed until the top of the eighth, where the Catfish scored once in the frame to take the lead at 5-4, then added on three more runs in the ninth for insurance to take their 8-4 win.

Josh Johnson led Alton with two hits and an RBI, while David Harris had a pair of hits, Nick Neibauer and Edwardsville's Dylan Burns both had a hit and RBI each and Andrew Nigut also connected for a hit.

Alex Redman pitched six solid innings for the River Dragons, allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six, Parker Johnson pitched in the seventh, not allowing a run or hit while walking one and fanning two. Bryce Einstein threw in the eighth, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one and Tyler Bell pitched the ninth, giving up three runs on two hits while fanning two.

More like this: