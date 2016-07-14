ALTON - For early risers, yoga novices or aficionados and lovers of the great outdoors, a new series of special classes is a match made in heaven for two entities.

River Bend Yoga and the RiverBender.com Community Center are partnering up for their new Rooftop Sunrise Yoga series. The hour-long classes will take advantage of the beautiful new Rooftop Garden and Learning Center deck and allow class members to practice their best sun salutation while the sun rises.

“I believe [the classes] are going to be amazing,” Vicky Delaney, one of the co-owners of River Bend Yoga said. “It feels like you are on top of the world up there.”

Delaney and her co-owner, Janet Keffer, brought River Bend Yoga to the community in June 2014, hoping to bring an affordable and possible life-changing venture to people of all skill levels.

Classes will begin on Monday, July 18, and will take place from 5:15 to 6:15 a.m on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The price to attend each class is the standard $10 fee. As mentioned above, the class will cater to all skill levels, from beginning to intermediate students.

“The classes are open to all levels and we can modify movements,” Delaney said.

Half of the class fee will go to support the RiverBender.com Community Center and all of their work with area children and civic projects in the community.

“I’m excited for people to try a yoga class that may have never been to the studio before or have done yoga,” Delaney said. “The venue might draw them in, so that excites me for the community to be able to experience yoga.”

At this time, preregistration is necessary for the upcoming classes. The Rooftop Garden and Learning Center deck should be able to comfortably accommodate 15 to 18 students. Class cards normally accepted by the studio cannot be used for these special classes.

For more information about River Bend Yoga, please visit their website or call 618-610-7558. For more information about the RiverBender.com Community Center or the Rooftop Garden and Learning Center, please call 618-465-9850 or visit their respective websites.

