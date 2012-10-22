The public is invited to walk IL255

GODFREY, IL– The RiverBend Growth Association will host a walk/run/bike ride prior to the Ribbon cutting for the opening of the section of IL255 from Seminary to Humbert Road. The walk/run/ride will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 25th, 2012. Participants can begin their trek anytime after 4:30, but must be done by sunset.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be no fee to participate in this 2 +/- mile Seminary to Humbert Road stretch. Walkers/Runners/Riders may do the entire length or turn around at any point. Parking will be available at both the on and off ramps at Seminary and in a designated area along Seminary Road. A limited number of commemorative t-shirts will be available for a small donation.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 12 noon on Friday, October 26th with representatives from IDOT, the RiverBend Growth Association, Corridor 67 and State and Local elected officials in attendance.

More like this: