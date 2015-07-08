River Bend Growth Association names Precision Electrical & lighting Supply as Small Business of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today named Precision Electrical & Lighting Supply its Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. Precision Lighting & Electrical Supply is located at 502 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto, IL 62010. For more information about Precision Lighting & Electrical Supply, contact them at 618-377-6413 or visit www.precisioninbethalto.com. Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. CLICK BELOW TO SEE VIDEO: Precision Electrical & Lighting Supply is Growth Association Small Business of the Month for July 2015 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip