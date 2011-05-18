River Bend Growth Association Announces Newest Members
May 18, 2011 2:05 PM
GODFREY, ILL., May 18, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Advanced Massage & Body Works of Wood River
- Advanced Wellness Chiropractic & Functional Rehab of Alton
- Bella Milano Restaurant of Edwardsville
- D & R Energy Services, Inc of Alton
- D & R Machine Company, Inc of Alton
- Eagleview, Inc of Godfrey
- Edwardsville Intelligencer of Edwardsville
- Heartland Healthcare of Wood River
- JD Byrider of Wood River
- Scott Credit Union of East Alton
The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
