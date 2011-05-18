River Bend Growth Association Announces Newest Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., May 18, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Advanced Massage & Body Works of Wood River

Advanced Wellness Chiropractic & Functional Rehab of Alton

Bella Milano Restaurant of Edwardsville

D & R Energy Services, Inc of Alton

D & R Machine Company, Inc of Alton

Eagleview, Inc of Godfrey

Edwardsville Intelligencer of Edwardsville

Heartland Healthcare of Wood River

JD Byrider of Wood River

Scott Credit Union of East Alton Article continues after sponsor message The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip