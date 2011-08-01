River Bend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., August 1, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Addiction Treatment Strategies of Edwardsville

B & B Custom T’s & Gifts of Alton

Blu Fountain Manor Health Care Facility of Godfrey

GoldMark Coin & Bullion of Godfrey

L & L of Wood River

Tycon Builders LLC of Alton

The Whole Scoop of Grafton The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip