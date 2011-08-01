GODFREY, ILL., August 1, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Addiction Treatment Strategies of Edwardsville
  • B & B Custom T’s & Gifts of Alton
  • Blu Fountain Manor Health Care Facility of Godfrey
  • GoldMark Coin & Bullion of Godfrey
  • L & L of Wood River
  • Tycon Builders LLC of Alton
  • The Whole Scoop of Grafton

 The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

