RIVER BEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
July 5, 2011 2:58 PM
GODFREY, ILL., July 5, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Alton Materials of Alton
- Bush Backhoe of Alton
- The Nature Institute of Godfrey
- Rib City of Alton
- Riverbender.com Community Center of Alton
- Sams Loans of Alton
- Shrimpton Company of Grafton
- Upper Alton Association, Inc of Alton
The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
