RIVER BEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., July 5, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Alton Materials of Alton

Bush Backhoe of Alton

The Nature Institute of Godfrey

Rib City of Alton

Riverbender.com Community Center of Alton

Sams Loans of Alton

Shrimpton Company of Grafton

Upper Alton Association, Inc of Alton Article continues after sponsor message The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip