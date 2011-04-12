RIVER BEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
April 12, 2011 4:15 PM
GODFREY, ILL., April 12, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Accenduated Fencing, LLC of Godfrey
- Colonial Life of Alton
- Country Financial – Jeffrey Lauritzen of Godfrey
- H & R Block of Bethalto
- Johnson Law Firm of Godfrey
- Madison County Planning & Development of Edwardsville
- Sanford Brown College of Collinsville
- Wal-Mart of Godfrey
- The Winnett Law Firm of Alton
The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
