RIVER BEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., April 12, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Accenduated Fencing, LLC of Godfrey

Colonial Life of Alton

Country Financial – Jeffrey Lauritzen of Godfrey

H & R Block of Bethalto

Johnson Law Firm of Godfrey

Madison County Planning & Development of Edwardsville

Sanford Brown College of Collinsville

Wal-Mart of Godfrey

The Winnett Law Firm of Alton Article continues after sponsor message The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip