GODFREY, ILL., March 1, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Madison County Transit of Granite City

Gonzalez Companies, Inc of Wood River

The Burdick Law Firm of Alton

NuMagz, LLC of Alton

Zeiser Kia of Wood River

Royal Solutions, LLC of Edwardsville

Catdaddy's Tavern of Alton The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassocation.com or call (618) 467-2280.