GODFREY, ILL., March 1, 2011…The River Bend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

 

  • Madison County Transit of Granite City
  • Gonzalez Companies, Inc of Wood River
  • The Burdick Law Firm of Alton
  • NuMagz, LLC of Alton
  • Zeiser Kia of Wood River
  • Royal Solutions, LLC of Edwardsville
  • Catdaddy’s Tavern of Alton

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassocation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

