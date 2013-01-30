The Riverbender.com Community Center expands summer programming with a theater offering of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, showcasing local talent of all ages in this popular 1954 musical, nominated for Best Picture. Noted for unusual choreography and tremendous vocal numbers, the show will bring a familiar flair to the local stage. This classic includes Bless Your Beautiful Hide, Goin'Courtin', Sobbin' Women, and June Bride. Rehearsals begin in mid-May with show dates of July 26-18, 2013.

AUDITON NOTICE for the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brother

Audition date: Saturday, February 9, 2013 @ 3:00p.m.

(Call Back dates to be determined)

Auditions will be held at The Nazarene Community Center 400 North Central Ave. Roxana (where the musical will be presented in July)

Roles for men, women, young adults and children. Prepare to sing 16 measures of a song from any Broadway musical; please bring a tape.

This production is produced by Riverbender.com Community Center and generously sponsored by Liberty Bank with arrangements by Actors and Artists of the RiverBend.

Directed by Sue Mueller and choreography by Gordon Cragg.

Production dates: July 26-28, 2013

For additional information contact Sue Mueller, 618-581-6220 or Sue@riverbender.com

 

