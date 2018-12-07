TUESDAY NIGHT

WHITE HALL - Brussels-Calhoun and Greenfield/Northwestern high school basketball games are about as much of as a rivalry as it gets in the Riverbender.com region.



The two area arch rivals squared off Tuesday night in the Spartan Classic Tournament at White Hall.

Brussels nipped Calhoun 57-55 and Greenfield/Northwestern slipped by North Greene 62-56.

GREENFIELD/NORTHWESTERN 62, NORTH GREENE 56



North Greene's Dylan Pohlman led all scorers with 14 points, Zane Thompson tallied 11 points for Greenfield/Northwestern. Keaton Brown and Collin VanMeter led North Greene with 10 points.

BRUSSELS 57, HARDIN CALHOUN 55: A 19-point effort from Drew Baalman and 11 from Ben Eberlin weren’t enough as the Raiders nipped the Warriors in the North Greene tournament.

Darren Klaas had 14 for Brussels and Lucas Hoemman added 12.

Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner said it was an outstanding effort by Brussels.

“I knew we hadn’t practiced that well the last two and a half weeks and it showed in this game,” Graner said. “What I thought could happen did happen.”

Brussels head boys coach Joshua Fuller said the game was too close for comfort for both teams.

“Both teams fought to end and it was as good a game as I think I will see in my lifetime,” Fuller said.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY NIGHT

South County 24, North Greene 23

Brown led North Greene with 9 points

FRIDAY NIGHT SPARTAN CLASSIC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

5 p.m. – East Gym - Calhoun vs. Father McGivney Catholic

5 – West Gym – North Greene vs. Griggsville/Perry

6:30 – West Gym – Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Brown County

8 p.m. – West Gym – Brussels vs. Western

