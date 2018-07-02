WOOD RIVER - With temperatures rising, more families are struggling to afford their increased energy bills. Riverbend Family Ministries’ Client Service Department is working hard to keep up with the high demand of client’s higher than average summer utility bills.

“Our Client Services Department is seeing an increase in the people walking in the door that need help paying their energy bill, especially our senior citizens,” said Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director, Tammy Iskarous. “Although we offer solutions to help offset these problems, funding is limited and our families struggling to balance the rising cost of food, housing, and utilities are finding themselves in real crisis.”

Just a reminder for those not familiar with RFM’s Client Service Department – they are open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9a.m. – 1p.m. They do accept walk-ins during those office hours, during that time, each client will be asked to fill out paper work and asked back for an interview.

Anyone who lives within the Riverbend community area is eligible for financial assistance for rent or utilities. You must live at that residence for at least 6 months, and balance cannot exceed $750.

RFM is seeking donations to help support their high demand of summer utility requests. If you are interested in learning more about their services and know how you can help, visit their website: www.riverbendfamilyministries.com

