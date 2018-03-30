GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carrollton native Ryan Weber now has the distinction of baking what appears to be the most-expensive cookie ever.

Ryan, a pastry chef/designer, is working at Maxi B's in Greensboro, N.C., and was chosen to do a special project by the owner of Maxi B’s, Robin Davis. Davis was approached by a local jewelry store with a Christmas promotion.

Davis offered Ryan the task because his boss knew he liked creating ice sugar cookies. Christmas ornament sugar cookies were bedazzled with jewels and displayed for sale, with the purchaser to design the piece of jewelry they would gift for Christmas. The cookies ranged in price from a $1,000 single ornament to a $100,000 Christmas Tree. Robin agreed to have Ryan design the cookies as long as a portion of the proceeds went to a local charity.

One special ornament, decorated with pearls, was purchased by his parents and gifted to Ryan’s sister, Michaela, for her 21st birthday. She now sports matching pearl earrings and a bracelet.

“We do believe it is the world’s most expensive cookie ever for $100,000,” Ryan said. “The cookie base was made to look like a Christmas tree. The cookie was edible, decorated with diamonds, pearls, and sapphires. Those are not edible.”

Ryan graduated seven years ago from Le Cordon Bleu in St. Peters, MO. Ultimately, he ended up in Greensboro, N.C., working for a bakery with lines to the door every day.

Ryan graduated in 2011 and baked from his home for some time, before opening his bakery CakeTastic, LLC, in Carrollton. After running his own business for three years, he relocated to North Carolina and started as one of four decorators for Maxi B’s Bakery in Greensboro. Maxi B’s specialty is 9-inch round triple-layer cakes in all imaginable flavors.

When in Carrollton, Ryan enjoyed making iced sugar cookies for all occasions and the promotion involved placing special jewels in icing on sugar cookies to sell for the holiday.

Ryan is the son of Jim and Tammy Weber of Carrollton and the grandson of Ed and Brenda Gilbert of Eldred and Ann Weber, also of Carrollton. Ryan has now worked at Maxi B’s for two and a half years and said he was very appreciative to be given this great honor.

Ryan said he really enjoyed the whole designing process of the special cookies.

“I enjoy decorating cookies,” Ryan said. “It takes a while, but cookies are a fun medium to work with.”

Carrollton said he loved his time growing up in Carrollton and its small-town feel.

Ryan said his parents have always made sure they helped motivate him to follow his dreams.

