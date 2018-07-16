EDWARDSVILLE – For 10-year-old Tony Eberlin of Edwardsville, a participant in the recent Friday Night Lights track meets held at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, it simply is carrying on a family tradition of track and field and athletics in general.

Eberlin said in an interview conducted after running in the 1600-meter run. “I did the 100, 400, 1600 and softball throw and long jump.”

Tony's interest in running come very naturally. His mom, Camilla, is the girls track coach at Edwardsville High School. His grandfather and grandmother, Jim and Robert Trump, also helped start the Greenfield High School girls track and field program. Camilla was a Greenfield star in multiple sports and was a track and field athlete at Illinois College.

“My mom's been coaching track since I was who knows how old,” Eberlin said, an answer that had everyone laughing. “She started out at Lincoln (Middle School), and then she came here last year, two years ago.”

Eberlin, who'll be going into fifth grade at Columbus Elementary in Edwardsville next school year, enjoys running very much, looks forward to having the chance to run for the Tigers in the future, and has many goals in mind.

“I'm going to Liberty, so I'm probably going to do track at Liberty,” Eberlin said, “and then I'm going to come here and maybe do track here.”

As for specific goals in track, Eberlin knows what he wants to achieve.

As far as long-range plans, Eberlin may have another sport in mind as well.

“I don't know about that,” Eberlin said when asked about running track in college. “I'll probably play baseball in college.”

Whatever athletic plans Tony Eberlin may have, you can believe that he'll achieve them with much enthusiasm and a wonderful sense of humor as well.

