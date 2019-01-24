ALTON – St. Mary’s eighth-grade girls' basketball team recently captured the SSCAC title against rival St. Boniface of Edwardsville 44-34.

St. Mary’s eighth-graders concluded with a 22-6 overall record. The girls were runner-up at the St. Mary's Oktoberfest Tournament and St. John Carrollton's Tournament this season before winning the conference crown.

St. Mary’s eighth-grade team members include: Hayley Williams, Caroline Rea, Sammy Hentrich, Emma Lindhardt, Hanna Marshall, Hudson McGowen, Aela Scruggs, Kylie Murray, Karly Reiter, and Caroline Stephan.

Head coach Darin Reiter said the St. Mary’s eighth-graders are girls he has coached for several years and they have grown by leaps and bounds.

“We set three goals this year and to win the conference tournament was one of those goals,” he said. “These girls always played hard for each other. The girls ended their season with 22-6 record. Coach Murray and I are very proud of these girls."

