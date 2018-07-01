JERSEYVILLE – Zach Seavers had a good outing Saturday afternoon for Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 in their second group game of the Firecracker baseball tournament at Jerseyville’s Ken Schell Field.

Edwardsville’s Seavers conceded just three hits and struck out five against Quincy as Post 199 scored a 2-0 win to go with an 11-0 win over Jerseyville Post 498 to go to 2-0 in their group with two more group games scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

“It felt really well with a great catcher (Konnar Loewen) behind me,” Seavers said. “He’s a great guy to have behind the plate; he always blocks everything and he’s great with what he does. He always makes it a lot easier whenever I’m being confident and throw him my splitter (split-finger fastball) for a strikeout.

“I like to locate that pitch almost in the dirt, so I’m glad I can have confidence in Konnar to block that pitch; I was able to to that throughout the entire game.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Seavers’ curve ball started working for him as the game went on, he said. “At the beginning of the game, my curve ball wasn’t working, but as the game went on, my curve ball started working more, but it was my curve ball and splitter that was working.”

Being a part of the Post 199 team has been a good opportunity for Seavers, he felt. “(Post 199 manager Ken) Schaake has given me more opportunities than I’ve ever gotten,” Seavers said, “and I appreciate this team and I love all the guys on this team; this is by far one of my favorite teams I’ve ever played for.

“It’s been a lot of fun – we’re all having fun this season and it’s great, with a game like today where it’s hot outside and we’re still competing; all the guys want to win and it’s apparent with all the wins we’ve had this season.”

Post 199, playing as the Metro East Bears last season, reached last year’s American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament in Ohio and that’s something this year’s team wants to do. “That’s our goal this season, to make it to Ohio and go further,” Seavers said. “The regional tournament was so much fun last year; all the second- and third-year guys have been telling the new guys about it. That’s what we’re going for.

“We appreciate all the opportunities the (American) Legion gives us and we’re having fun with it.”

More like this: