ROXANA - Roxana’s Taylor Jackson was recently named to the all-tourney volleyball team at a summer event in Arnold. She is primed for a solid season ahead this fall for the Shells and has worked hard all summer.

Taylor is the type of volleyball player every coach wants on his or her team. Not only is she talented, but she is always there encouraging every player on the team and sets a good example for others.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Taylor has taken on a leadership role and this will be her fourth year on varsity,” Roxana head girls volleyball coach Mike McKinney said. “She organizes sand volleyball nights, movie nights and other team bonding events. She wants all the girls to feel like they are important parts to the success of the program.”

Recently at Arnold, Jackson was all-tourney and racked up the kills hitting outside,” McKinney said.

“She is very supportive of every player, always being positive with them and leading by example,” he added. “She leads by example and is a great role model for the younger girls. She is being recruited by several schools.”

More like this: