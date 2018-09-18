LOCH LOY, MO. - The Metro Illinois 1 All-Star Team of junior golfers, ages 13 and under competed in the PGA Junior League Regionals presented by National Car Rental at The Country Club at Loch Lloyd in the Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo.

The team went 2-1 in the matches. The team defeated teams from Springfield, IL., and Springfield, Mo., but fell to last year's National Championship runner-up Pleasant Valley Hot Springs Ark., who moved on to the National Championship again.

The team placed first in the sectional qualifier held at Tapawingo Golf Course and qualified for the regional by placing at the Section Championships held at The Legends Golf Course.

The runner-up finish by the Metro All-Stars at the regional event is the furthest any PGA Junior League team from the St. Louis Gateway Region has placed.

The team is made up of (from left to right) Ally Suhre, Ryan Suhre, John Cook, Max Telken, Emma Hill, Coach Mike Suhre, Jack Massa, Dominick Emig, Konnor Kueper, Drew Suhre, and Bennet Banington.

