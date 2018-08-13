The players are Kennedi Taylor (Girls 10U Champ) and Schaefer Bates (Boys 10U Champ).

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Edwardsville 10U players recently captured the July 2018 USTA StL Smashers Tennis Tournament at Webster Groves, MO. The players are Kennedi Taylor (Girls 10U Champ) and Schaefer Bates (Boys 10U Champ).

Schaefer and Kennedy are part of the Edwardsville Tennis Academy.

"Both have had success throughout the summer and have taken their game to a better level," Brent Bates, said speaking for the two. "They will both be representing Edwardsville Tennis Academy in future events during the fall season primarily in St. Louis as part of the Missouri Valley Region of the USTA.

"Schaefer Bates worked as a ball kid for the Edwardsville Futures tournament. The progress really has been a great experience for kids at every level to improve their their game!"

