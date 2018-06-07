EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School baseball program has had a long tradition of success, and its younger players have played a major role in keeping the tradition strong.

Three members of this past season's freshman team – Evan Funkhouser, Carson Krapf and Conrad Heppler – are playing for Edwardsville's under-15 team for the summer season, and are ready to make major contributions to the Tigers' success in future seasons.

Funkhouser, an infielder and pitcher for the club, pitched two innings of relief and earned the win in the team's season opener, a 3-2 triumph over the Rawlings Tigers Black team of St. Louis last Thursday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. Funkhouser has simple goals for the summer.

“To get better, and see advanced pitching,” Funkhouser said of his goals in an interview after the game, “so we can execute next year and following on.”

Evan Funkhouser has seen first hand the success of the Tigers program. He's the son of Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser, and his grandfather, Bill, was also Tigers' head coach for many years. Being around the program has helped him in many ways.

“I get to see what's coming, and execute,” Funkhouser said.

Krapf has similar goals for the summer season.

“Just to get better as a team, and all learn and grow together,” Krapf said.

Krapf's experience on the freshman team was very positive.

“All the group grows a lot every time we play and compete this summer," Krapf said.

Heppler, a starting pitcher, said hitting the right spots at the plate is his biggest summer season goals.

“I just want to hit my spots a little better,” Heppler said, “and just get better as a team.”

Heppler also looks forward to making his contribution to the Tigers' ball club down the road.

“I just want to help with everybody who comes through, and help teach a little bit,” Heppler said.

Krapf echoed Heppler's feelings about playing for the Tigers, and is also ready to make his contribution to the program.

“Like Conrad said, this program's great, and I know I have a lot to look forward to,” Krapf said. “In the future, I just want to help the team win every time out, and get better.”

By the time the freshmen reach their senior seasons in 2021, Krapf thinks him and his teammates will be very good players, but he also knows that it's a work in progress.

“It takes time, and we've got to keep developing," Krapf said.

Funkhouser also sees a bright future, and he wants to keep improving as a player.

“I hope in the future, I just keep learning, and make me a better player,” Funkhouser said, “and hopefully go on.”

And by the time he reaches his senior year, Funkhouser hopes to help keep his team's tradition going.

“I hope we keep winning like we have been,” Funkhouser said, “and make it all the way.”

When asked if it includes the Tigers going to the IHSA state finals, Funkhouser gave a simple answer.

“Yes,” Funkhouser said.

And with a talented and hard-working trio such as Evan Funkhouser, Carson Krapf and Conrad Heppler, along with the other players who will be on the under-15 team this summer, there's not a doubt that the future of Edwardsville Tigers baseball is very bright indeed.

