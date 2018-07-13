EDWARDSVILLE – For someone like Evan Grinter, swimming is a big part of his family’s life.

Grinter swims for the Water Works Swim Club of Edwardsville, and in the club’s meet Thursday evening against Paddlers of Granite City, Grinter won three events on the evening, and also was part of a winning relay team as the Marlins defeated the Pirates 401-297.

Grinter has been swimming competitively for approximately eight years.

“Since I was like six or seven,” Grinter said in an interview during the meet. “So about eight years.”

Grinter takes much pride in his family’s swimming accomplishments and looks up to older sister, Bailey, who recently completed her freshman season at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She’s also been mentioned as a possible swimmer on the United States Olympic team who’ll compete in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

“I look up to Bailey mostly, because she’s done a lot of good races, and won a lot,” Grinter said.

Article continues after sponsor message

When it comes to his own races, Grinter keeps his approach to each race is simple terms.

“I’m just shooting to make any best time I can,” Grinter said. “I don’t really care about winning or anything. I just need a good time.”

As far as the rest of the summer season, Grinter takes the same approach to his goals.

“I’ve just been shooting to win most races,” Grinter said, “and just get a lot of best times, really.”

And for future goals, Grinter hopes to qualify for a big meet as well.

“Just to really make it to Nationals, and that’s it,” Grinter said.

And whatever does happen, you can expect Evan Grinter to work very hard to achieve all of his swimming goals now and in the future.

More like this: