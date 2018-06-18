EDWARDSVILLE – For nine-year-old Will Whittaker of Edwardsville, he enjoyed a pretty successful performance in part one of the Friday Night Lights track meet at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex on Friday night.

Whittaker won his heats in the 40-meter dash and 200 and 800-meter runs.

“It's hard, because I got into the 800,” Whittaker said in an interview during the meet. “I took a little breather. I can't really breathe,” he said with a smile.

As with most kids, Whittaker got interested in running at an early age.

“I started running when I was like three or four,” Whittaker said. “I did like the 400-something, the 200, and I liked it, so I kept doing it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Whittaker has been running for close to three years, and sees himself going further into track as the years progress.

“I'd like to try the 200- or the 100-meter dash in sixth and seventh grade, and eighth grade,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker does see himself running for the Tigers' varsity track team one day, and would like to stay with the sport for about five to six years. He also participates in dirt-bike riding and plays soccer, and sees both sports as a big help in track.

“In soccer, you're running around and you're kicking a ball,” Whittaker said, “but in dirt-bike riding, you're really only moving your arms, like back-and-forth, and you have to put your foot out with some turns.”

Whittaker does believe that he can continue on with track in the future, possibly in college.

“Yeah, maybe,” Whittaker said enthusiastically, “if I keep like pushing through.”

And whatever Will Whittaker does in the future, you can bet that he'll be very successful in all of his athletic endeavours.

More like this: