GODFREY - The Trippy Tippies competed in the Lewis and Clark Community College summer volleyball league which featured several varsity, and junior varsity volleyball teams from local schools. Two players - Calista Cox and Kaija Ufert - received the Co-Best Team Player Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Trippy Tippies attend Alton High and Marquette Catholic. The team also included Grace Kane – libero; Emma Yost – right side; Sammi Dosso – setter; Kenedy Cox – outside hitter; Alyson Haegele – right side; Brooke Wolff – middle hitter; Olivia Ducey – setter; Chloe Kane – defensive specialist; Peyton Zigrang – outside hitter; and, Kaitlyn Coles – setter.

Reserve players included freshmen Torrie Fox, Emma Bohannon, Jenna Scruggs, and Sydney Ehrman. Team manager was Emma Lenhardt, St. Mary’s eighth grade. The coaches were Phil Hamilton and Shane Cox.

More like this: