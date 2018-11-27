Chloe Beemer, a fourth-grader at East Elementary School,

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community School District has many youth building toward bright futures, but young Chloe Beemer, a fourth-grader at East Elementary School, recently showed she is destined for success.

Jersey Community School District reported the Panther Athletic Club received a thoughtful donation from Beemer for $43 that she raised by having a bake sale at her house.

The Jersey fourth-grader believed so much in the Panther Athletic Club mission that she designed the sale around it, eventually presenting the donation.

"I was proud to donate it to the Panther Athletic Club," Beemer said.

