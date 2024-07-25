GRANITE CITY - Granite City wrestler Dawson Hawthorne is one athlete who has enormous potential after his breakout freshman season.

Granite City Varsity Head Wrestling Coach John Venne said Hawthorne, who has won more than 20 matches for the Warriors, is following in the long line of outstanding wrestlers for the team.

Hawthorne is being recognized as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Coach Venne said Hawthorne demonstrated excellent performances in many meets in the Warriors season. He placed fourth in the Granite City Holiday Tournament at 120 pounds, along with many other achievements throughout the season. He was also a champion in the Springfield Tournament.

"Dawson is a kid who has a really high wrestling IQ," Venne said. "He is always calm and has great composure out there on the mats. He has a great future ahead for Granite City wrestling."

Venne stressed that the Warriors only had two seniors last year and he sees a great future for all his younger members of the team.

Again, congrats to Hawthorne on his Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month honor.

