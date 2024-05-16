JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis/Holy Ghost School's Colby Goetten placed third in the IESA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 9 inches on Saturday, May 11, in East Peoria.

Goetten also placed third last year as a seventh grader with a height of 7'3," competing for St. Francis/Holy Ghost.

Toni Goetten, Colby's mom, was the track and field coach for SF/HG. She was also a pole vaulter.

Mike Brooks, Colby's grandfather, coached him at SF/HG in the pole vault.

Brooks was a high school pole vaulter and was recently inducted into the Illinois College Hall Of Fame for his time as a track coach at Illinois College.

