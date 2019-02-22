SPRINGFIELD, IL – Up and coming pop band Why Don’t We will headline the Grandstand stage at the 2019 Illinois State Fair! Why Don’t We will perform Tuesday, August 13, becoming the fourth artist announced for this year’s Illinois State Fair.

A band like no other on the pop landscape, Why Don't We brings together five supremely talented singer/songwriters who have each built a passionate following all on their own. After crossing paths through a series of national tours in recent years, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, and Jack Avery decided to join together and deepen their powerful connection with fans around the world. And as shown on their debut single "Taking You," the group’s potent chemistry makes for undeniable pop perfection. Now at work on their debut album, Why Don't We are also set to deliver an unstoppable live show that's destined to expand their audience all across the globe.

Why Don’t We is the fourth Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair; a capella group Pentatonix and country duo Dan + Shay were announced earlier this month, and rapper Snoop Dogg was announced earlier today. Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:

Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Why Don’t We: Tuesday, August 13

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Snoop Dogg & Friends: Friday, August 16

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

