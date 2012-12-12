Ring in the New Year At Mineral Springs Mall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Join revelers in the beautiful Crystal River Ballroom at a"Titanic" Dinner Dance. Shine up your tiaras and jewels and get out your fancy dresses and dance the night away. Dinner menu: Surf & Turf, steamed vegetables, fancy potatoes, salad, rolls, dessert and coffee. Catered by Chef Bob Article continues after sponsor message Cash bar, Bottle of champagne on every table for the Midnight toast to 2013. Favors provided.



Call 618-465-6256, 314-708-0780, or 618-465-3200 for information and reservations.