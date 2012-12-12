Join revelers in the beautiful Crystal River Ballroom at a"Titanic" Dinner Dance. Shine up your tiaras and jewels and get out your fancy dresses and dance the night away.

Dinner menu: Surf & Turf, steamed vegetables, fancy potatoes, salad, rolls, dessert and coffee. Catered by Chef Bob

Cash bar,  Bottle of champagne on every table for the Midnight toast to 2013. Favors provided.
 
Call 618-465-6256,  314-708-0780, or 618-465-3200  for information and reservations.

