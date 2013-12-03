These upcoming Lewis and Clark Community College concerts are sure to get guests in the holiday spirit.

• Holiday Happening Brown Bag Event – A Brown Bag featuring Limited Edition will take place at noon Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bags, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

• The Sounds of South America and Spain – This concert has been postponed. The new date will be announced at www.lc.edu/music.

• Switchback Concert – Switchback, featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick on mandolin and guitar, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Reservations are required. For reservations call (800) 613-3163.

• “Carols and Stories” The Memories of Christmases Come and Gone – This Brown Bag event will feature L&C faculty member Jamie Mills on vocals at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the Ringhausen Music Building.

• “Christmas Memories” – Join the Alton Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre as members perform holiday favorites, including a sing-a-long to “The Nutcracker.” The annual silent auction of holiday baskets will be presented during the intermission. Wine, soft drinks and desserts from Gentelin’s will be available for purchase before the concert and during intermission. Single ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, while children through 12th grade are free. Lewis and Clark students, faculty and staff are free with identification. Tickets available for purchase at the door or through ASO’s

secure website, www.altonsymphony.org.

• L&C Holiday Concert – Join the Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department as they present the sounds and songs of the holiday season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Please note that all of L&C Music Department’s events are free. There is a charge for the Alton Symphony Orchestra concert. For the complete L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

