Riley Mare Spence Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Riley Mare Spence Parents: Chelsa and Craig Spence Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Birthdate: 5/12/2015 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 3:01 PM Hospital: Alton Memorial Grandparents: Roger & Tine Cope of South Roxana and Mary and Randy Spence of Shipman Great-Grandparents: Judy and Clayton Glass of Plainview, Roger & Barbara Cope of Bethalto, Betsy and Tex Wallace of Alton and Rose Moore of East Alton. Print Version Submit a News Tip