Name: Riley Mare Spence

Parents: Chelsa and Craig Spence

Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz.

Birthdate:  5/12/2015

Time: 3:01 PM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Roger & Tine Cope of South Roxana and Mary and Randy Spence of Shipman

Great-Grandparents:  Judy and Clayton Glass of Plainview, Roger & Barbara Cope of Bethalto, Betsy and Tex Wallace of Alton and Rose Moore of East Alton.

 