Name: Riley Javon Weaver

Parents: Taylor Phillips, East Alton and Eric Weaver, Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs  6 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 12:00 AM

Date: April 23, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Anissa Womack; Eric Weaver, Sr; Missy & Tim Phillips; East Alton

Great Grandparents: Alfred Womack, Sr, Alton; Rosetta Burnett, Alton; Jamie & Beretha Weaver, Mississippi; Sharon Weller, Wood River; Don Phillips, Sr.

