Riley Javon Weaver
Parents: Taylor Phillips, East Alton and Eric Weaver, Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 12:00 AM
Date: April 23, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Anissa Womack; Eric Weaver, Sr; Missy & Tim Phillips; East Alton
Great Grandparents: Alfred Womack, Sr, Alton; Rosetta Burnett, Alton; Jamie & Beretha Weaver, Mississippi; Sharon Weller, Wood River; Don Phillips, Sr.
