Riley Duncan
June 5, 2017 12:23 PM
Name: Riley Duncan
Parents: Kelsey Garrett and Nicholas Duncan or South Roxana
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 10:59 AM
Date: May 31, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Aiden (7)
Grandparents: Kim Exton, Godfrey; Larry Garrett, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Harold & Mary Scates, Godfrey; Larry & Sandy Garrett, Moro