COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today there will be upcoming lane restrictions along northbound lanes of Illinois Route 157 and along the eastbound lanes of East University Drive and the eastbound lanes of Governor's Parkway, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

IDOT said these lane restrictions will be in place from Oct. 11, 2018, to June 1, 2019. These restrictions are required for construction of bike tunnel improvements, turn lanes, intersection improvements and traffic signal modifications. Work is being completed by Plocher Construction for the Edwardsville Town Center Development, IDOT said.

"Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions," IDOT said. "The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8

