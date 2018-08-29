SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Division of Real Estate (DRE) recently published the “Rights and Responsibilities of Association Board Members” to clearly explain the legal responsibilities of condominium and common interest community property boards. The publication includes general information regarding governance documents, board structure, elections, general powers, meetings, surplus and deficit, special assessments, financial disclosures, insurance, records, and disclosure.

“Ensuring member association boards are well-prepared and well-informed is imperative to governing a community,” said IDFPR Secretary Bryan A. Schneider. “With this publication, we seek to provide board members with the information necessary to carry out their duties, while promoting civility and cooperation between association boards and their members,” said Kreg Allison, Director of the DRE.

Article continues after sponsor message

The “Rights and Responsibilities for Association Board Members” publication is available here. Please visit the Illinois Condominium and Common Interest Community (CCIC) Ombudsperson’s webpage for additional publications and resources.

For more information on IDFPR, please visit our website at www.idfpr.com. To stay current on the latest from IDFPR, also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

More like this: